Sitharaman says, she will go around country to counter propaganda unleashed by Congress on Rafale

New Delhi, Sep 24: War of words between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre continues with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman a liar. But the BJP decides to take on the Congress challenge which wants to create a public perception against the BJP-led government for it being corrupt.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she would go around the country to put out facts in the public domain about Rafale and counter this propaganda of the Congress.

There was a perception war going on in the country that who is corrupt. "We will fight this perception war. There is a false propaganda-based campaign of the Congress. Moreover, there is an international dimension to the Congress' campaign. It is not a mere coincidence."

The Congress including its chief has been targeting Defence minister by calling her liar from Parliament to public rallies and also attacking the PM with chor jibe. Rahul Gandhi said that Modi has been talking about himself not being the Prime Minister but the watchman (chowkidar) of the country. But the watchman has resorted to theft. Modi ji goes to France and says that give the contract to Anil Ambani. The nation wants to know what has the watchman done?

The Congress has even formed a committee to look into the matter of Rafale to hit out at the BJP on day to day basis and to devise a strategy to attack the government. The Congress is attacking the BJP leadership including the PM and defence minister. A senior BJP leader said that the Congress wants to target the government but the BJP is not going to take things lightly and the Congress will be responded properly.