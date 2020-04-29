Sitharaman refutes Rahul Gandhi's claims on loan write off, says Congress misled people

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims on corporate loan write off, saying that it is an "attempt to mislead people in a brazen manner".

She also accused the Congress of failing to show any commitment or inclination to stop "corruption and cronyism", neither while in power nor in the opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi, MP (LS), and Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesperson of Congress, have attempted to mislead people in a brazen manner. Typical to Congress, they resort to sensationalising facts by taking them out of context," Sitharaman tweeted.

"Those defaulters, who do not repay despite having the capacity to pay, divert or siphon-off funds, or dispose of secured assets without bank's permission are categorised as wilful defaulters. They are those well-connected promoters who benefitted from UPA's 'Phone banking'," she added.

She quoted Raghuram Rajan, who was RBI Governor when the Congress was in power.

"Useful to recall the words of Raghuram Rajan: A large number of bad loans originated in the period 2006-2008...Too many loans were made to well-connected promoters who have a history of defaulting on their loans...Public sector bankers continued financing promoters even while private sector banks were getting out. RBI could have raised more flags about the quality of lending..." Raghuram Rajan (said)... From 2015, PSBs (Public Sector Banks) were asked by the government to check all NPAs >50 crore for wilful default," Sitharaman wrote.

Rahul Gandhi had attacked the ruling BJP after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of 50 wilful defaulters accused of cheating banks, saying the government had hidden the list from parliament because it included "friends" of the ruling party.