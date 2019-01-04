‘Sitharaman ji completely demolished Congress': Amit Shah on Rafale debate in LS

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 4: BJP president Amit Shah lauded Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'demolishing' Congress during the fiery debate in the Lok Sabha today. Sitharaman responded to the bitter debate in the Lok Sabha on the Rafale deal with a sharp counter-offensive targeting the Congress.

Sitharaman gave point-by-point answers to questions posed by the Congress in the last few days. She maintained that the deal worked out by the Modi-led government is far better that the one negotiated by the previous UPA government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, said that Sitharaman gave a long speech in Parliament but did not answer any of his posers on the Rafale deal and "ran away".

Amit Shah lauded Sitharaman and tweeted, "A LIE goes only so far and no further. Defence Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji has completely demolished Congress party's lies and misinformation campaign on Rafale with her excellent speech loaded with facts. I congratulate her for bringing the truth to the nation."

Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha, said a mud-slinging campaign was on against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he had delivered a clean government for four years.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party over its allegation that the government did favour to Anil Ambani by making his company the offset partner of the Rafale deal, the defence minister reminded it of Bofors scam and said, "For every 'AA (Anil Ambani)' there is a 'Q (Quattrocchi)' and 'RV (Robert Vadra)'," she said.

The defence minister said that Congress has become desperate as it knows that the Modi government has functioned without any corruption in the last five years.