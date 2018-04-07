'Sites for journalists if H D Kumaraswamy wins', says this JD(S) leader

A blooper and a poll violation by a JD(S) leader has been reported from Ramanagara constituency where the former chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy would be contesting from.

The JD(S) taluk unit president, Rajashekar announced during a press conference that if Kumaraswamy was elected from Ramanagara, then sites would be given to local journalists. His comments left those around him shocked.

He also went on to say that the proposal to allot sites was pending for long. The same would be fulfilled if Kumaraswamy becomes the chief minister he also went on to say.

Realising the goof up, Rajashekar tried correcting himself, but it was quite late by then. He then said that Kumaraswamy would contest from both Ramanagara and Chennapatna. If he wins both he would retain the Ramanagara seat, he also said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

