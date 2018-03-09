Sitanshu Kar to be new PIB chief, set to replace Frank Noronha

Sitanshu Kar has been appointed as the next Director General of the Union government's publicity wing, Press Information Bureau (PIB). Kar will be replacing Frank Noronha, who took charge of the PIB in 2014.

Noronha will retire on April 30 and Kar will take charge from May 1.

Kar was the spokesperson of the defence ministry from 2005 to 2015 and worked with four defence ministers - Pranab Mukherjee, AK Antony, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar. Kar was serving as director general, news services division, at All India Radio (AIR). Kar, an old PIB hand, has been posted back in the PIB.

Frank Noronha, a veteran Information Service official, was in August 2014, appointed as Principal Director General of Media and Communication to the government of India. A 1982-batch officer of the Indian Information Service, Noronha had then replaced Neelam Kapoor.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.