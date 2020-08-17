Taking cue from Delhi police, SIT formed to probe Bengaluru violence, UAPA invoked against accused

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the violence and mob attacks that took place in the city a week back followed an alleged derogatory comment by a legislator's nephew.

"The SIT which has already been formed will investigate the matter. A team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," the CM said.

Yediyurappa added that the situation is under control now and as of now, 110 people have been arrested in relation to the violence.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister also appealed to the people to remain calm.

"The mischief in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting of MLA Akhand Srinivasa's home and police station. Already directed to prosecute the perpetrators against the perpetrators.

The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night is unpredictable.

The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumors. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to act restraint without being charged," Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 18th August.

Bengaluru Police have arrested total 340 till now following the violent clash in which three died and several injured.