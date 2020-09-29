Sisodia discharged from hospital, tests negative for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia has been discharged from hospital. He tested negative or COVID-19.

Sisodia, who has been advised rest for a week had initially isolated himself after testing negative for the virus on September 14.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.