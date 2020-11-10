Sira by-election result: BJP takes lead

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 10: The BJP has taken the lead in the Sira constituency in Karnataka.

    The BJP has also taken the lead in the R R Nagar constituency in Karnataka.

    In Sira, the BJP's RajeshGowda has so far bagged 1,202 votes. Congress Candidate, Jayachandra has 890 and the JD(S)' Ammajamma has 221.

    Karnataka Bypoll Results 2020: Counting of votes underway for two assembly, four council seats

    In R R Nagar, Munirathna of the BJP has polled 9,950 while Kusuma of the Congress has 4,890. Krishna Murthy of the JD(S) has 2,340. The BJP is leading after the completion of the second round of counting.

    Meanwhile in Bihar, that the Grand Alliance is leading in the elections. The exit polls had predicted a win for the Grand Alliance. If this turns out to be the final outcome of the elections, then the 31 year old Tejashwi Yadav would become chief minister of Bihar ending a four term run by Nitish Kumar.

    The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.

    Officials had said that the trends and results may be a bit delayed this time as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515 to ensure social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
