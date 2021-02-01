Single-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane district, several feared trapped

Thane, Feb 01: As many as four people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in a commercial complex in Thane, Maharashtra on Monday (February 01). According to reports, the single-storey building collapsed at around 10:30 am. The building is situated in Harihar compound at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work. The officials have also reportedly sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

More details regarding the tragic incident are awaited.

In September, 2020, thirty-eight people had lost their lives after the Jilani building collapsed in Bhiwandi.