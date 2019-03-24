Sapna Chaudhary clears air over joining Congress, but party claims otherwise

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 24: Rubbishing reports that she has joined the Congress, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday said that the photograph of her with Priyanka Gandhi, which is doing rounds on the internet, is an old one.

But shortly after Chaudhary claimed she has not joined the grand old party, UP Congress Secretary Narendra Rathi said, "Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms."

Some reports on Saturday claimed that Chaudhary joined the Congress at the home of party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar in New Delhi.

"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party," reports quoted her as saying today.

[PM Modi is Anil Ambani's 'Chowkidar', not of the poor: Rahul Gandhi]

It was being speculated that Congress may give her a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura to take on BJP candidate Hema Malini.