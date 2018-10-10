Singer Nitin Bali succumbs to Accident injuries in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 10: Singer Nitin Bali, who was battling head injuries after in road accident, passed away on Wednesday.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the 47-year-old musician was driving home to Malad from Borivali when he hit a divider. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and received stitches for facial injuries after which he was sent home.

Bali, who shot to fame in the 1990s singing remixed yesteryear hits, was injured when his car hit a divider on SV Road in suburban Borivali around 12:30am Tuesday, police told PTI.

Bali was well known for delivering several hit songs in the 1990s, including a remix of "Neele Neele Ambar Par" from P. Sambasiva Rao's 1983 romantic musical Kalakar.