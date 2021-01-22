Singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi pays tribute

Why SPB was a household name in Telangana, AP

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing.

Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.