Singer Mika Singh detained in Dubai over sexual harassment charges

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway.

    Singer Mika Singh detained in UAE after girl complains against him over alleged harassment

    Singh was in Dubai for a concert. His team has confirmed the news.

    [Singer Mika Singh booked on molestation charge]

    As per ANI, a member of his team said that he has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for sending obscene messages. He was later taken to Abu Dhabi where the questioning in the case is underway.

    Going by the reports in Republic TV, Mika has been arrested by Dubai Police for alleged sexual misconduct. The singer has been accused of sending inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old Brazilian girl.

    The report also suggests that the singer is arrested at 3 am in the morning from a bar located in Bur Dubai and is then taken to Abu Dhabi jail.

    All this happened after the girl herself lodged a complaint against him in the Muraqqabaat police station.

    [Singer Mika Singh receives flak for his 'Apna Pakistan' remark in US]

    After the singer was arrested, several of his friends have been trying to release him from the jail.

    In 2006, Rakhi Sawant filed a case against Mika for forcibly kissing her during her birthday celebrations in Mumbai. In 2014, he was charged in a hit-and-run case, where he allegedly crashed into an auto rickshaw. In 2015, he was arrested for slapping a doctor during an event in Delhi.

    Read more about:

    mika singh sexual harassment dubai

