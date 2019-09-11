Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh faces trouble over Pak's invitation

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written to Ministry of External Affairs to "cancel the visa of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who accepted the invitation of a Pakistan National Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in America of September 21."

The Houston event is being promoted by Rehan Siddiqi, who is of Pakistani origin. The letter, addressed to the Udta Punjab actor Diljit, stating, ''Your performance for the Pak national will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.''

Federation of Western India Cine Employees writes to Ministry of External Affairs to "cancel the visa of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who accepted the invitation of a Pakistan National Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in America of September 21." pic.twitter.com/BVlgFb8J6F — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

"You are a thorough gentleman and a superb artist which is the pride of India. It is, therefore, a humble request top you to cancel your performance for 21st Sept 2019 in America as it will be befitting in the current time", the letter further stated.

Diljit is recognized as one of the leading artists in the Indian music industry. He also acts in Punjabi movies, with many of them being notable hits, including Phillauri, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Soorma, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, and Shadaa are among the most successful movies.

Diljit made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab opposite to Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor in 2016 for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has also shared the screen with Anushka Sharma in Phillauri. He was also a judge in Rising Star.