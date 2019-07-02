Singapore HC freezes Nirav Modi' sister's bank account

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 02: The Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of bank deposits worth Rs 44.41 crore kept in that country by PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi's sister and brother-in-law as part of a money laundering probe in India.

The account, whose freezing order has been issued, was registered in the name of one Pavilion Point Corporation, an entity registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Recently, ED had attached six bank accounts of Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi Mehta in Zurich having a value of over US $ 6.1 million. So far ten bank accounts worth 12 million US $ has been attached in Zurich and Singapore.

The 48-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will be appearing for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier this month, his fourth attempt at bail.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since.