Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai, all paasengers safe

India

oi-Vikas SV

Channai, May 20: A Singapore bound flight made an emergency landing in Chennai Airport this morning after pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo, said reports.

Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an emergency landing at Chennai airport, reported ANI.

The incident took place around 3:40 am.

Air Asia flight faces hydraulic failure, lands safely in Delhi

All the 161 people onboard, passengers and crew, are safe. As per latest reports, the flight is grounded at Chennai airport. t is expected to fly back to Singapore this evening.

On May 8, a Singapore Airlines plane, carrying 228 people, had made an emergency landing at the airport in the national capital after suffering a glitch with its nose wheel. A full emergency was declared for SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board and the plane landed safely.

On May 13, an emergency was declared for a Hyderabad-Delhi Air Asia flight on Monday after it reportedly faced a hydraulic failure. There were 174 passengers onboard.

Chennai North Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Venkatesh Babu .t.g AIADMK Winner 4,06,704 46% 99,704 Girirajan .r DMK Runner Up 3,07,000 34% 0 2009 Elangovan T.k.s DMK Winner 2,81,055 43% 19,153 Pandian. D CPI Runner Up 2,61,902 40% 0 + More Details