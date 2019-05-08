  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Singapore Airlines plane carrying 228 people makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: A Singapore Airlines plane, carrying 228 people, Wednesday made an emergency landing at the airport in the national capital after suffering a glitch with its nose wheel, an official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The aircraft -- A380-800 -- from Singapore suffered some problem with its nose wheel and was towed away to the terminal, according to a passenger onboard.

    The official said full emergency was declared for SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board and the plane landed safely.

    According to the passenger, there was apparently "loss of steering capacity" for the plane, which also aborted landing once. The plane made a hard landing and stopped on the runway, he added.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    singapore airlines new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue