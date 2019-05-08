Singapore Airlines plane carrying 228 people makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 08: A Singapore Airlines plane, carrying 228 people, Wednesday made an emergency landing at the airport in the national capital after suffering a glitch with its nose wheel, an official said.

The aircraft -- A380-800 -- from Singapore suffered some problem with its nose wheel and was towed away to the terminal, according to a passenger onboard.

The official said full emergency was declared for SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board and the plane landed safely.

According to the passenger, there was apparently "loss of steering capacity" for the plane, which also aborted landing once. The plane made a hard landing and stopped on the runway, he added.

PTI