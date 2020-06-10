Since Sunday, 3 encounters have claimed lives of 12 terrorists

Srinagar, June 10: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The gun fight is the third in Shopian since Sunday. The encounter erupted during a cordon and search operation that took place at the Sugoo Hendhama village.

The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained. Three terrorists were trapped in the area and the search operation was launched following specific intelligence.

It may be recalled that nine terrorists were killed in the earlier two encounters that took place.

On June 8, four terrorists were killed in the Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the search party. It may be recalled that on Sunday five terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Reban village. Two houses were damaged during the operation.

The operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police following a tip off. About the presence of the terrorists in the Reban village. The encounter went on for 12 hours, before the terrorists were finally shot dead.