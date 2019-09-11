Since abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan violated ceasefire over 300 times

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 300 times since August 5, the day India decided to abrogate Article 370.

In September alone there have been 92 violations. In the month of August, the number of ceasefire violations reported was 305. In July 296 ceasefire violations were reported.

The high number of ceasefire violations come in the wake of Pakistan making desperate attempts to push its terrorists into India. Most of these violations were aimed at providing cover fire to the terrorists, sources tell OneIndia.

It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday 8 terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba from Sopore in South Kashmir.

While the police are investigating whether this module had a role in killing civilians in the area, sources say that initial findings reveal they were part of a propaganda module of the outfit.

The police say that they are questioning Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir. They were not only trying to intimidate people in the area but were also spreading false propaganda to create tension.

The police found that they had prepared posters to warn people against supporting the Indian administration. They were also distributing the material to intimidate people and spread misinformation, the police have also learnt.

The police currently looking for Sajad Mir, Mudddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat on whose instructions the 8 persons were acting.

Sources say that this is something that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is trying to do in every district in the Valley. Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, terror groups have tried to intimidate people against supporting the decision of the government.

This development comes in the wake of a high alert being declared in South India.

Security has been heightened in the Southern States and Gujarat after inputs warned about a terror strike.

The Army also said that it had found some abandoned boats at Sir Creek.

Lt Gen S K Saini said that they had inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India. We are taking measures to ensure that the designs of these elements and terrorists are stalled, Lt Gen Saini, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army, Southern Command said.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India," he said.

The Army has undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the Sir Creek area, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.