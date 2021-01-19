Since 80s China occupying this area, construction of villages not a new thing: BJP MP Tapir Gao

Explained: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for

New Delhi, Jan 19: Amid the India-China standoff at Eastern Ladakh, a recent report said that China has built a new village comprising 101 homes in Arunachal Pradesh around 4.5 kms within Indian territory.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said that since 80s China is constructing road. There was a wrong policy of Government during Congress regime. They didn't construct road up to the border which left a buffer zone of 3-4 km which China occupied.

''Since 80s China is constructing road. They've built Longju to Maza road. During Rajiv Gandhi's regime, China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang. The then Army Chief planned an op but Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back PLA,'' he added.

''Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory,'' Gao further said.

He said,''There was a wrong policy of Government during Congress regime. They didn't construct road up to the border which left a buffer zone of 3-4 km which China occupied. Construction of new villages isn't a new thing, it's all inherited from Congress.''

Earlier in November 2019, Gao had reportedly warned the Lok Sabha of Chinese incursions in the state. The report quoted him as saying that the constructions included a double-lane road, and that they have entered over 60-70 kms inside the district. The Chinese are also building a road along Lensi river.

Several Congress MPs on Monday said reports about Chinese construction activity on the Arunachal Pradesh border were very serious and asked the government to spell out its response.

Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state, but China considers it as its territory.

There is a border dispute between the two neighbouring countries and there has been a troops build-up in eastern Ladakh after a bloody clash between the Indian Army and the People''s Liberation of Army (PLA) of China in June last year. India lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley clash. China also lost many soldiers but did not disclose the number of casualties.