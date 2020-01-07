  • search
    Balurghat, Jan 07: Two months after the bone-chilling memories of Hyderabad veterinary doctor's gang-rape-murder case, another similar case allegedly took place in West Bengal. A Charred body of a 17- year-old girl was found under a culvert in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, police said on Tuesday. The victim's family alleged that she was gang-raped and then set ablaze.

    Similar like Hyderabad case, 17-year-old girl’s burnt body found in Bengal, 3 arrested
    Representational Image

    According to the PTI, the burnt body of the girl with injury marks was found under a culvert in Kumarganj area on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said. Three persons suspected to be involved in the incident have been arrested, he said.

    Charge sheet filed in connection with death of 23-yr-old Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

    However, the rape has not been confirmed yet, Dutta said that it will be known whether she was raped or not after getting the post-mortem report.

    The victim's brother said she went missing on the way to a nearby shop on Sunday afternoon. Local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a major agitation if the culprits were not brought to book.

    Terming the incident unfortunate, Kumarganj TMC MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal demanded an impartial probe.

    Earlier, another woman's charred body was found in a mango orchard in Malda district in December last year, few days after the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder incident.

    On November 27, last year a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad was gang raped and brutally killed. Her charred body was discovered on the next day under a under-construction flyover. The gruesome incident has yet again raised question at the safety of women in India. A nationwide protest has been started across the nation demanding stringent punishment for the culprits and delivering justice to the women who are victims of heinous crime like this.

    On December 6, all the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor were killed in a pre-dawn encounter by Telangana police while they tried to escape snatching the weapon of the police during they were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
