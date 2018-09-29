  • search

SIMI operative gets 10 years in jail for attack on cops

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 29: A court has awarded ten years' rigorous imprisonment to a member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) on Friday for an attack on a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district in 2011.

    SIMI operative gets 10 years in jail for attack on cops
    Representational Image

    Additional District Judge Girish Dixit awarded the sentence to SIMI activist Farhat after convicting him under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act, a prosecution officer said.

    Also Read | Is security a joke? Bomb at Bodhgaya recovered 8 months later

    The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, he added.

    A police team arrested Farhat, along with another SIMI activist Zakir, during a raid in Ratlam on June 3, 2011, for allegedly murdering a police constable.

    As the police team asked the two to come out, they opened fire, killing a policeman, Shivprasad, and injuring another.

    Farhat fled from the spot. As a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas chased him, he opened fire again and a bullet narrowly missed Vyas, the prosecution said.

    Also Read | Operative alleged to be involved in Bodhgaya blast arrested in West Bengal

    He was eventually captured, while Zakir, who escaped, was killed in an encounter later.
    Farhat was not charged in Shivprasad's murder case.

    Read more about:

    imprisonment students islamic movement of india simi operative

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue