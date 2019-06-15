SIMI link to ISIS: Why Kerala, Tamil Nadu have become ticking time bombs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a significant arrest in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu Islamic case when it arrested Sheikh Hidayathullah.

During the course of the investigation, it was learnt that he was subscribed to the ideologies of both the ISIS as well as the Students Islamic Movement of India.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned several times that an outfit such as the SIMI cannot be written off. Their ideology especially in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are intact and it is due to this, the radicalisation process goes on unabated.

When it comes to the SIMI, the danger lies in the fact that it is deeply infested in several states and works along with other radical groups. The group is known to be very active in states such as Kerala and West Bengal, where it has partnered with several radical groups.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says that if the activities of the SIMI do not continue to be curbed, it would take the opportunity to continue with its subversive activities and also re-organise its absconding members.

As per the assessment done by the intelligence agencies, the outfit continues to pose a high threat to national security. Moreover in the recent past, the SIMI has re-surfaced especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. All the above mentioned states had informed the Union Home Ministry about the activities of the outfit. They have also cited the convictions of Safdar Nagori and Abu Faisal, who are top operatives of the outfit. In Kerala, the SIMI poses a major threat. It is closely associated with the PFI and has been involved in several radical activities.

Recently the role of the SIMI was also found in the double murder case at Bharuch in Gujarat. The police learnt that the SIMI along with some members of the underworld were tasked with killing Hindu leaders in a bid to create communal tension. An incident in Yavatmal, Maharashtra also made an attempt to kick start a wave of communal incidents. In this incident, an alleged member of the SIMI at the behest of a religious preacher had stabbed a constable protesting the beef ban in the state.

In the ISIS related raids that were conducted in Tamil Nadu, it was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/ Daish in India.

On June 12, the NIA had conducted searches at seven locations in Coimbatore and seized incriminating material and documents from the homes and offices of the accused persons.

Accused persons were questioned regarding the incriminating materials recovered during searches and the content of their social media accounts. Based on the facts revealed hitherto regarding the pro-ISIS activities of accused Shiek Hidayathullah, 38 years, a resident of Coimbatore was arrested. It was found that he was associated with the ISIS and also the Students Islamic Movement of India.