SIMI, Islamic radicals have entered CAB protest says Intelligence Bureau report

New Delhi, Dec 20: For the Students Islamic Movement of India, the protests around the new citizenship law have come as a blessing in disguise. The Intelligence Bureau has said that several members of the SIMI have entered Delhi in a bid to fuel further violence and then recruit in the name of persecution.

During the protests at the Jamia Millia and Seelampur, the police had found that there were several hidden mobs, which came out and incited the violence. IB sources tell OneIndia that members of the SIMI could have infiltrated into Delhi from UP and the other neighbouring states.

The radical SIMI which made its mark by recruiting in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition is trying to replicate the same modus operandi in the wake of these protests.

We have seen a pattern behind these protests and suspect that radical Islamic outfits are behind these stage-managed protests.

On the other hand, the police had told people to remove objectionable content from social media platforms. There are around 60 accounts that have been identified and these persons have been told to take down objectionable content immediately.

It may be recalled that a hidden mob had swelled during the riots that took place at Seelampur on December 18. Some people were supposed to stage a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jafrabad at around 2 pm but people gathered between 1 pm and 1.15 pm at Seelampur point and were stopped by police, they said.

A hidden mob, without any prior information, marched to Seelampur point. It swelled to 4,000-5,000 people. They were peaceful for about 30 minutes. But after that they indulged in minor clashes," an official said.

The situation was brought under control soon and has improved, they said

In the afternoon, angry protesters demanding to scrap of the amended citizenship law torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Northeast Delhi area.