Simbal Camp in Jammu is a fertile ground for Khalistan movement and anti-India propaganda

New Delhi, Jan 13: The traction on the ground has not been up to expectations, but the pro-Khalistan groups such as the Sikhs For Justice have been pushing their agenda hard through various platforms with the help of the Pakistan's ISI.

In this connection one would have to look at the Simbal Camp in Jammu, where the head of the Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had said that he would launch the voter registration for Punjab Independence Referendum 2020. He had said that he would do so with Ardaas ceremonies from Gurudwara Chhati Patshahi in Srinagar and Gurudwara Simbal Camp in Jammu.

The Simbal Camp gained notoriety when it became a fertile ground for terror activities during the height of terrorism in Punjab. This is also the birthplace of Rajeet Singh Neeta, the founder of Khalistan Zindabad Force. Neeta, who lives in Lahore is India's top 20 most wanted.

Since long, activities relating to the KZF have been reported in the Simbal Camp. Right from the early 2000s scores of arrests of the KZF activists have taken place from this camp.

In the Simbal Camp there is a perception that no outsider is welcome in the area. Back in 2015, a violent incident took place when the police pulled down the poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale which was installed by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha, Simbal Camp. The SNS has been putting up such hoardings asking the Sikhs to observe the anniversary of Operation Bluestar since many years. The SNS however blamed the RSS to create issues in this regard.

Intelligence agencies have for long flagged these issues and say that the Simbal Camp has been home to several anti-national elements. The SJS deciding to launch its Referrendum 2020 from the Simbal Camp only shows that its members have either infiltrated in large numbers or are part of the camp, which is close to the border with Pakistan.

Looking at the manner in which the SJF has been functioning of late, it is clear that the proscribed outfit wants to fan sentiments in the form of form of protests. The SJF wants a separatist mindset instilled in the people. It also operates on the international forum by staging anti India protests in front of Indian embassies in the UK, US and Canada. An Intelligence Bureau officials tells OneIndia that the SJF has been looking to infiltrate protests in India as well. It is trying to provide the people with a platform and trying to bring about a separatist mindset in a bid to promote the Khalistan case. The extent of which the SJF has staged, infiltrated or funded protests against the democratically elected Indian government is being assessed, the official cited above said.

The SJF said that with the help the residents at the Simbal Camp, they planned to get the support of 3 lakh Sikhs residing across Jammu and Kashmir. The SJF has been using the locals of Kashmir as well and had planned violence and protests. The outfit said that an independent Khalistan will pave the way for the freedom of Kashmir.

The activities that were planned in the Simbal Camp were to be replicated by the SJF in Delhi and Punjab through Canadian portals to propagate anti-India activity.