Sikh man injured in Afghan blast admitted to AIIMS

    New Delhi, Jul 7: A Sikh man injured in the blast that claimed 19 lives in Afghanistan's Jalalabad this week has been admitted to AIIMS here.

    The suicide attack had on July 1 killed 19 people, including 13 members from the Afghan Sikh community.

    "Sardar Iqbal Singh injured in Afghanistan blast has been admitted in the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His condition is stable. We wish him an early recovery," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted today.

    Swaraj had met the relatives of some of the victims of the terror attack earlier.

    The bomber had targeted a minority communities delegation as it was travelling to the governor's residence in the eastern city of Jalalabad for a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani.

    Avtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community, was among those killed. Another 20 people were wounded. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
