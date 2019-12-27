Signs of discontent in Maharashtra: Congress wishes it got more portfolios

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 27: Signs of discontent in the Maharashtra alliance were visible when Congress said that it was unhappy with the portfolio allocation.

The Congress expects that Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray allots two to three more important portfolios to the Congress.

In the Cabinet expansion to be held on December 30, we hope to get extra portfolios, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said at a press conference. He, however, did not indicate, which portfolios the Congress wanted.

In the run-up to the formation of the government, the Congress had demanded that in the alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP, it be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On being asked if the demands for the post had been renewed, Thorat said that it is not true.

The Shiv Sena has urban development, home and industries apart from the post of CM. The NCP has finance, cooperation, irrigation, rural development, housing departments, and public health. Congress has been given revenue, public works energy.