Signing remains as Govt, Naga rebels close in on peace deal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Naga peace talks between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) along with the Naga National Political Groups has concluded.

Negotiations on all political issues has concluded, but the signing has been delayed owing a few minor issues. The Naga rebel groups will have to take a call on this.

Sources in the Union Home Ministry tell OneIndia that barring a few minor issues, all other aspects have been covered. The rebel groups will now have to take a call on the same. There are several hundred armed cadres of the NSCN-IM still in Myanmar and before the signing of the peace accord, they would have to surrender the source also said.

The Home Ministry has made it clear that some members of the group are involved in unlawful activities and this is not acceptable to the government. These are some of the issues that are pending and it is important that the cadres give up arms.

The source also added that the government has been talking with the NSCN-IM and the NNPG separately. Both have come together and there would be just one peace accord, the official cited above said.