Signature bridge- new selfie spot in Delhi

In fact, the bridge was built to avoid traffic congestions after an unfortunate accident in which 28 school students died in an accident on the narrow Wazirabad bridge in 1997.

Since then, the Delhi government had plans to build another parallel wide bridge nearby to alleviate traffic congestion. By the end of 1998, the Delhi government finalised the draft plan for this bridge. The bridge was inaugurated on 4 November 2018 by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal with the aim to ease the burgeoning traffic congestion on the existing Wazirabad bridge.

If the Delhi government should wake up before any mishaps from Signature bridge hit the headlines. If not, the main purpose behind the construction of an engineering marvel will go in vain. Courtesy: ANI news

A view of the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge during a laser show, at Wazirabad in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 4, 2018. The Signature Bridge, India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, will be opened for public from Monday, November 5, 2018.

A view from the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge, at Wazirabad in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 5, 2018. The Signature Bridge, India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge opened for public.