Now, Sidhu likens PM Modi to a bride who makes less Rotis, but jingles bangles more

India

oi-Vikas SV

Indore, May 11: Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has made yet another controversial and distasteful remark, calling the BJP as 'kale angrez' (Black British).

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Sidhu said Congress is the party that fought for India's independence and got it freed from the clutches of the British rule. He said Congress was the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. Calling the BJP as 'kale angrez', Sidhu urged people in Indore to vote the party out of power and save the country.

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi, unhone 'goron' se aazadi di thi aur tum Indore walo ab 'kale angrezo' se iss desh ko nijaat dilayoge. (They got India freed from the whites, now you people of Indore will have free the country from Black Britishers)," ANI quoted Sidhu as saying in Indore.

Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi

Sidhu also said that PM Modi is like a bride who makes less 'rotis', but jingles bangles a lot so that people think that she is working.

Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. pic.twitter.com/WOPJXbMm1x — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

The Election Commission on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sidhi is not new to controversies. Last month, Sidhu was barred from campaigning for 72 hours over his controversial remarks made at a rally in Bihar's Katihar. "Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP," Sidhu had said.

He also sparked a row when he said, "This is the nationalism of PM Narendra Modi. You are asked to do yoga on an empty stomach. Make Baba Ramdev out of everyone. While stomachs are empty, he is encouraging everyone to do Yoga and when pockets are empty, he is opening bank accounts."