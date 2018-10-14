Sidhu’s Pakistan, TN comment sparks row; BJP demands apology

New Delhi, Oct 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu after the latter claimed that Pakistan is more relatable than South India. Hitting out at Congress, BJP sought Sidhu's resignation from the party.
Sidhu had on Saturday said he found the culture in Pakistan more relatable than in Tamil Nadu. "If I go to Tamil Nadu, I don't understand the language. Not that I don't like the food, but I can't take it for long. That culture is totally different. But if I travel to Pakistan there is no difficulty. The language is the same and everything there is just amazing," he had said.
Get inducted in Pakistan’s cabinet: Sambit Patra
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at Sidhu, saying he should get himself inducted in Pakistan's Cabinet as he repeatedly exudes his love for the country.
"The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan's cabinet," Patra told reporters.
"Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," he added.
We know Congress loves Pakistan
The BJP today attacked the cricketer turned politician and demanded the Congress to sack him.
"We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every south Indian and make Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise too. Sidhu should be sacked," said GVL Narasimha Rao.
Pakistan calls Sidhu ambassador of peace
Sidhu had earlier stirred a row after he visited Pakistan for prime minister Imran Khan's swearing in ceremony.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Sidhu an ambassador of peace "I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pak for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace, our people can't progress," Khan had tweeted.