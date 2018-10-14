Sidhu’s Pakistan, TN comment sparks row; BJP demands apology

Get inducted in Pakistan’s cabinet: Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at Sidhu, saying he should get himself inducted in Pakistan's Cabinet as he repeatedly exudes his love for the country.

"The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan's cabinet," Patra told reporters.

"Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," he added.

We know Congress loves Pakistan

The BJP today attacked the cricketer turned politician and demanded the Congress to sack him.

"We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every south Indian and make Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise too. Sidhu should be sacked," said GVL Narasimha Rao.

Pakistan calls Sidhu ambassador of peace

Sidhu had earlier stirred a row after he visited Pakistan for prime minister Imran Khan's swearing in ceremony.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Sidhu an ambassador of peace "I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pak for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace, our people can't progress," Khan had tweeted.