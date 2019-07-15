Sidhu never sent letter to me, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 15: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that he has never got Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation letter, who announced his exit from the Punjab Cabinet on social media over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab CM said,''I have no issues with him, I had in fact given him a very important portfolio after the reshuffle. It was his decision to quit the Cabinet. I have been told that he has sent the letter to my office, will go through it & then see what is to be done.''

''I have never opposed Mrs Sidhu, in fact I was the one who recommended to Rahul Ji that she contests from Bathinda. It was Sidhu who said that his wife will not contest from Bathinda but from Chandigarh. So it was not for him to decide this, party decides these things,'' he further said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu sends resignation to Punjab CM, says it has been delivered

Facing the heat from several quarters over submitting his letter to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi instead of sending it to the Chief Minister, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu on Monday said he has finally sent his resignation to the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu confirmed on Twitter and said that it has been delivered at Capt Amarinder Singh's official residence,''Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence...''

Sidhu on July 14 announced his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet amid an ongoing tussle with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He released a copy of his resignation on Twitter, which he said was submitted to Gandhi on June 10.

Sidhu hadn't taken charge of the power ministry that he was allocated by chief minister Amarinder Singh in a reshuffle last month when he was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture.

Sidhu, who had never really gotten along with the chief minister, had last month sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the reshuffle.

That letter - released by Navjot Sidhu on Sunday - is widely seen as a signal to the party that it was becoming difficult for him to continue in the Punjab cabinet. There were some attempts by senior Congress leaders to negotiate a compromise but the effort did not get far.

Navjot Sidhu too continued to skip office and was seen in public over the last month in his home town of Amritsar and at the Vaishno Devi shrine.