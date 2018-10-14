Sidhu loves Pakistan more than South India: Here is why

New Delhi, Oct 14: Navjot Singh Sidhu controversy's favourite child is back at it again. This time he said that it was better to visit the neighbouring country of Pakistan rather than going to South India due to language and food problems.

He reiterated that he did not regret hugging Pakistan army chief, General Qamar Bajwa. When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two or three. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but I cannot have South Indian food for ling. That culture is totally different. But when I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate to them more, Siddhu said while speaking at the first edition of the Kasauli Literature Festival.

While speaking on the row that arose following his hug in Pakistan, he said if they open the corridor for Indian Sikhs, leave aside jhappi (hug), I would give them a pappi (kiss).

Sidhu had stoked a major controversy after he hugged General Bajwa at the swearing in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He later said that the act was a spontaneous reaction after Bajwa told him that he would open up the Kartarpur border for Sikhs from Punjab.