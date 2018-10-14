India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Sidhu loves Pakistan more than South India: Here is why

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 14: Navjot Singh Sidhu controversy's favourite child is back at it again. This time he said that it was better to visit the neighbouring country of Pakistan rather than going to South India due to language and food problems.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    [External affairs minister to take up issue of Kartarpur Saheb with her counterpart]

    He reiterated that he did not regret hugging Pakistan army chief, General Qamar Bajwa. When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two or three. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but I cannot have South Indian food for ling. That culture is totally different. But when I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate to them more, Siddhu said while speaking at the first edition of the Kasauli Literature Festival.

    While speaking on the row that arose following his hug in Pakistan, he said if they open the corridor for Indian Sikhs, leave aside jhappi (hug), I would give them a pappi (kiss).

    [Pakistan embarrasses Navjot Singh Sidhu over Kartarpur corridor, says 'No official talks with India']

    Sidhu had stoked a major controversy after he hugged General Bajwa at the swearing in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He later said that the act was a spontaneous reaction after Bajwa told him that he would open up the Kartarpur border for Sikhs from Punjab.

    Read more about:

    imran khan kartarpur navjot singh sidhu pakistan army punjab qamar javed bajwa

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue