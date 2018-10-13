Sidhu compares Pakistan with South India, says 'everything in Pakistan is amazing'

New Delhi, Oct 13: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stirred up a fresh controversy on Saturday, when he drew an unwarranted cultural analogy between Pakistan and South India. Sidhu has now said that travel experience in Pakistan is better than South India.

Speaking at a literary festival in Kasol, Sidhu said "For me, when I travel to South, I can't understand the language. Not that I dont like the food, but I cannot have it for a long time, the culture is totally different. When I got to Pakistan, the language is the same, like you know, when you abuse in English 10 times, one abuse in Punjabi overpowers all."

Sidhu went ahead to justify his much maligned trip to Pakistan and his infamous hug with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and also mounted a scathing attack on BJP over Rafale deal.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: My Jhapi was no conspiracy, it was no Rafale deal...I hugged you...is this a conspiracy or what? If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor. I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them. I care two hoots about people who play dirty politics on that. I have lived my life on my terms.

Sidhu had visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, on 18 August. During the visit, Sidhu had hugged Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, triggering a torrent of criticism from the BJP and also from within his Congress party, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Later, clarifying his hug to Bajwa, Sidhu said that while greeting him, General Bajwa informed him about a sentimental gesture proposed for the Sikhs, after which he hugged the general out of emotions.

The BJP had, however, gone hammers and tongs after its former four-time Member of Parliament even going on to call him a Pakistani agent.