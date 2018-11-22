  • search

Sidhu calls Modi 'puppet of capitalists'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chhindwara (MP), Nov 22: In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that Narendra Modi was a "katputli (puppet) of capitalists".

    The cricketer-turned-politician was speaking at a Congress campaign rally here ahead of the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

    Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

    "The prime minister is a 'katputli' of capitalists and he lies. If a farmer fails to repay a loan of Rs one lakh, the government beats drums," he said, apparently referring to an initiative where bank officials arranged beating of drums to shame defaulters.

    "... But when (industrialists) Adani and Ambani do not repay 1.5 lakh crore, you do 'Pappi-Jhappi' with them (embrace them). Does the Modi government belong to Adani and Ambani?" Sidhu asked.

    PM Modi

    PM Modi

    In a jibe at the prime minister's Make In India initiative, he said, "When Rafale jets will come from France and bullet train from Japan, what will people do here? They will fry pakodas."

    Sidhu slammed Modi govt over handling of farmer issues

    Sidhu slammed Modi govt over handling of farmer issues

    Claiming that the Modi government did not pay fair prices to farmers for their produce and the diesel price has been increased by Rs 6 and has reached Rs 82 per litre, he said this was not "arthshastra" (economics) but "anarthshastra" (policy of disaster).

    [Is PM Modi jealous, asks Sidhu on row over Imran Khan's oath-taking invite]

    However, BJP Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said,"Sidhu has no right to comment on the prime minister. He is himself hungry of power and has no principles, as he jumps from party to party."

    People of Madhya Pradesh have launched a scheme called "Change BJP government", Sidhu claimed.

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly known as 'Mama' (uncle), is in reality "Kans Mama" (a demon from Krishna mythology), he said. The BJP spokesperson said,"The Congress is day dreaming, they will never win the polls in Madhya Pradesh." Some 100 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers joined the Congress in Sidhu's presence on the occasion.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 madhya pradesh navjot singh sidhu narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 23:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue