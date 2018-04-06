Siddaramaiah unsure about contesting from two constituencies

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is yet to take a call on whether to contest from two constituencies or not. While it is certain that he would be contesting from the Chamundeshwari constituency, a call on whether to represent Badami in North Karnataka is yet to be taken.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that party leaders had invited him to contest from Badami or any other constituency in North Karnataka. However I am yet to decide on this, he also said.

While expressing confidence of a win from Chamundeshwari, he also accused the BJP and JD(S) of joining hands to try and defeat him. He said that they have tried this in the past as well, but failed.

He further refuted allegations that he was using the state machinery to win the elections. I have not done it in the past and will not do it now, he also said.

On his meeting with actor, Sudeep, Siddaramaiah said that he had come to invite him to inaugurate a cricket tournament. I have not invited him for the campaign, Siddaramaiah also said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
