Siddaramaiah shows he is the boss, has his way

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Recent political developments in Karnataka show that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is back at the helm of affairs in state politics. None other than Former Prime Minister HD Dev Gowda is happy with his one-time bête noire Siddaramaiah for taking responsibility for protecting the JDS-Congress coalition government.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation laying ceremony for various development works in Hassan Assembly constituency, Gowda said, "I'm happy that Siddaramaiah has taken on himself the responsibility of protecting the JDS-Congress coalition government," said the JD(S) supremo.

The JDS supremo's appreciation comes during a desperate time to thwart every evil design of BJP to destabilize the government ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

HD Kumaraswamy mends his ways:

No doubt Siddaramaiah, was miffed with the Congress high-command for not taking him into confidence for the formation of Congress-JDs alliance post assembly elections. Ego clash between Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah was no longer a secret. However, the BJP's poaching scare has brought the rivals together to save the four-month-old government.

In the bargain, Siddaramaiah became the rallying point for Congress-JD(S) leaders to counter the BJP. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leaders met coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence for lunch on last Friday.

Senior political analyst Mahadev Prakash says, " It is true that HD Kumaraswamy ignored Siddaramaiah claiming his association with Rahul Gandhi, but finally agreed to mend his differences with Siddaramaiah on the directions Congress high-command."

Who is the best crisis manager?

Also, Congress strongman Shivakumar's imminent arrest is plaguing the Congress high-Command. Shivakumar, who played a key role in protecting the Congress MLAs during the formation of the government, is already on the radar of the ED in the money laundering case.

His every move is under the scrutiny of the Centre. Therefore, in absence of beleaguered Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah experience and political acumen will prove handy to counter BS Yeddyurappa's ambitions to become chief minister.

MLC elections for three seats:

Even, in the selection of Congress candidate for Legislative Council election for three seats, Siddaramaiah has his own share. Earlier, the names of MC Venugopal and Nivedith Alva, supported by Deputy CM G Parameshwara, were said to be frontrunners. Finally, Naseer Ahmed backed by Siddaramaiah replaced Nivedith Alva, the son of Congress veteran Margaret Alva.

Candidates backed by Dinesh Gundurao and Ramalinga Reddy could not make it to the list. Ironically, the BJP is not fielding candidate for the election to avoid humiliation in the council polls. The BJP who was confident of defecting the Congress votes, now scared of losing elections.