Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra tests positive for coronavirus

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 07: Congress MLA and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A medical doctor himself, Yathindra requested all those who had come in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves. "My corona test reports have come positive. I request all those who had come in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine and take precautions," Yathindra tweeted.

ನನ್ನ ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ವರದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವವರು, ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು ಮುಂಜಾಗ್ರತೆ ವಹಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. — Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah (@Dr_Yathindra_S) August 7, 2020

Yathindra, who is 40-years-old, is a first time MLA, representing Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru district. His father and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

On Siddaramaiah's health, Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Friday that he is clinically stable and is responding to treatment. "He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely," it said.