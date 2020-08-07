YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 07: Congress MLA and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Siddaramaiahs son tests positive for COVID-19

    A medical doctor himself, Yathindra requested all those who had come in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves. "My corona test reports have come positive. I request all those who had come in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine and take precautions," Yathindra tweeted.

    How 'Vande Bharat' mission is beating tough flight restrictions in COVID-19 era

    Yathindra, who is 40-years-old, is a first time MLA, representing Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru district. His father and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

    On Siddaramaiah's health, Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Friday that he is clinically stable and is responding to treatment. "He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely," it said.

    More SIDDARAMAIAH News

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue