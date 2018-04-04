Siddaramaiah's Lingayat resolution is a 'conspiracy' to mislead people: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah continued his relentless attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Karnataka government's proposal for granting separate religion status to the Lingayat community. Shah, who is campaigning in Karnataka these days, dubbed Siddaramaiah government's move as an attempt to stop BS Yeddyurappa from becoming chief minister of Karnataka.

The BJP and several sections of the society have accused the Siddaramaiah government of dividing society to draw political mileage ahead of the assembly elections.

The BJP chief slammed Congress government's demand in Karnataka to make Lingayat a separate religion and assured Veershaiva seers that there will be no division.

"Many have expressed concern over Siddaramaiah govt's resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat community. This is nothing but a conspiracy to mislead people before the elections and stopping BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the CM. We will not let this happen," Amit Shah said.

Even on Saturday (March 31), Shah had alleged that Congress is playing minority status card for Lingayat community to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, in an interview published in the Economic Times, had rubbished BJP's allegations that his government's Lingayat move was aimed at stopping Yeddyurappa.

"That is not my intention. This is an initiative taken up by sections of Lingayats. The government has done what can be done under the law. We are not interested in whether Yeddyurappa is going to lose his community votes or not..I have no political intent. There has been a demand from the community. I did not establish the Lingayat religion or the demand for it. It was established by Basaveshwara.

The BJP is locked in a keen fight with the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 12.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

