  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Siddaramaiah quizzes HM Amit Shah for not visiting flood-hit areas of Karnataka

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 18: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to know why he doesn't visit the flood-hit areas and assess if funds provided by the Centre were enough, before "brainwashing" people to accept his "divisive policies".

    In a series of tweets the Leader of Opposition also sought an "adequate" probe into violent anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru last month during which two people were killed, and pointed out that people have cried foul about the incident.

    File photo of Siddaramaiah and Amit Shah
    File photo of Siddaramaiah and Amit Shah

    "Mr @AmitShah, Before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, Why don't you visit flood affected areas again & assess if the Central govt funds are sufficient or not? #AnswerMadiShah," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

    Wah Modi Wah!! Siddaramaiah lashes out at PM for ignoring K'taka’s flood woes, calls BSY a weak CM

    "Mr. @AmitShah, @BSYBJP has claimed loss of over Rs 35,000 due to floods but your aid is just Rs 1,870 Cr. When are you planning to give the remaining? Wil there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC? #AnswerMadiShah" he said in another tweet.

      Nirbhaya's parents slam Indira Jaising for suggesting to pardon Nirbhaya case convicts|Oneindia News

      Shah, who arrived in the city will be addressing a public meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act, under BJP's nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan, at Hubballi this evening.

      "Mr. @AmitShah, Two innocent victims were killed in Mangaluru in what public opinion says that it is a fake encounter. You are the Home minister of the Country. Don't you think adequate investigation has to take place when people cry foul about the incident? #AnswerMadiShah," Siddaramaiah said.

      The former Chief Minister has been demanding a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the violence during anti CAA protest in Mangaluru, while Yediyurappa government has ordered CID and magisterial probe into the incident. Also raising the inter-state Mahadayi river dispute in which Karnataka has locked horns with neighboring Goa, Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP Chief make his stand clear.

      "Mr. @AmitShah, Your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue? #AnswerMadiShah, he said in another tweet. The Congress in Karnataka, in a series of tweets attacking Shah, asked why the central government was behaving in a "dictatorial way," despite country wide public opinion against CAA, NRC.

      Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely to be further delayed with BSY still to meet Shah

      "Why don't BJP respect democracy and constitution?" it asked. Alleging that BJP government in the state was only indulging in the "business of transfers", the party said the administration has not yet taken off.

      More SIDDARAMAIAH News

      Read more about:

      siddaramaiah amit shah karnataka union home minister funds

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue