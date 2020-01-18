Siddaramaiah quizzes HM Amit Shah for not visiting flood-hit areas of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 18: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to know why he doesn't visit the flood-hit areas and assess if funds provided by the Centre were enough, before "brainwashing" people to accept his "divisive policies".

In a series of tweets the Leader of Opposition also sought an "adequate" probe into violent anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru last month during which two people were killed, and pointed out that people have cried foul about the incident.

"Mr @AmitShah, Before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, Why don't you visit flood affected areas again & assess if the Central govt funds are sufficient or not? #AnswerMadiShah," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Mr. @AmitShah, @BSYBJP has claimed loss of over Rs 35,000 due to floods but your aid is just Rs 1,870 Cr. When are you planning to give the remaining? Wil there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC? #AnswerMadiShah" he said in another tweet.

Shah, who arrived in the city will be addressing a public meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act, under BJP's nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan, at Hubballi this evening.

"Mr. @AmitShah, Two innocent victims were killed in Mangaluru in what public opinion says that it is a fake encounter. You are the Home minister of the Country. Don't you think adequate investigation has to take place when people cry foul about the incident? #AnswerMadiShah," Siddaramaiah said.

The former Chief Minister has been demanding a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the violence during anti CAA protest in Mangaluru, while Yediyurappa government has ordered CID and magisterial probe into the incident. Also raising the inter-state Mahadayi river dispute in which Karnataka has locked horns with neighboring Goa, Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP Chief make his stand clear.

"Mr. @AmitShah, Your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue? #AnswerMadiShah, he said in another tweet. The Congress in Karnataka, in a series of tweets attacking Shah, asked why the central government was behaving in a "dictatorial way," despite country wide public opinion against CAA, NRC.

"Why don't BJP respect democracy and constitution?" it asked. Alleging that BJP government in the state was only indulging in the "business of transfers", the party said the administration has not yet taken off.