Siddaramaiah loses cool, snatches mike from a woman but in the process pulls her dupatta

Mysuru, Jan 28: A video of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has gone viral in which he can be seen snatching a mike from a woman and in the process pulled down her duppatta (veil). The incident took place at a public meeting in Varuna, a constituency which Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra represents.

During a meeting in Mysuru, the woman, Jamala, stood up and raised her concerns. Even after being asked to sit down, Jamala continued with her complaints and even reportedly said that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra.

At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mic she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mic and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM.

Here is the video in which Siddaramaiah loses his cool:

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the incident and asked Rahul Gandhi to speak on the matter. Taking a jibe at the Congress, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said,"That's how they see women. They only respect women from one family."

"Rahul Gandhi should tell what he will do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That's how they see women, they haven't changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family," Javadekar said.

Jamala, however, told the media later that she should not have spoken to a former chief minister like that. She said the former CM got angry because she banged the table with her palm.