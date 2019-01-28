  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Siddaramaiah loses cool, snatches mike from a woman but in the process pulls her dupatta

    By
    |

    Mysuru, Jan 28: A video of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has gone viral in which he can be seen snatching a mike from a woman and in the process pulled down her duppatta (veil). The incident took place at a public meeting in Varuna, a constituency which Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra represents.

    Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah
    Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

    During a meeting in Mysuru, the woman, Jamala, stood up and raised her concerns. Even after being asked to sit down, Jamala continued with her complaints and even reportedly said that she has not been able to get in touch with MLA Yathindra.

    At this the former CM, who is surrounded by men all around, lost his cool and lunged towards the woman to snatch the very mic she was holding. In the process, the dupatta also came off with the mic and the whole thing did look pretty bad for the former CM. 

    Here is the video in which Siddaramaiah loses his cool:

    The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the incident and asked Rahul Gandhi to speak on the matter. Taking a jibe at the Congress, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said,"That's how they see women. They only respect women from one family."

    ['Control your MLAs, or I will quit': Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy warns Congress]

    "Rahul Gandhi should tell what he will do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That's how they see women, they haven't changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family," Javadekar said.

    Jamala, however, told the media later that she should not have spoken to a former chief minister like that. She said the former CM got angry because she banged the table with her palm.

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah mysuru woman karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue