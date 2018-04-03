Siddaramaiah falls off his chair, suffers head injury

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah suffered a minor injury when he fell of his chair during a campaign near Mysuru. The incident occurred when he was seated at a lunch gathering organised at a party leader's house in Mavinhalli.

However Siddaramaiah recovered immediately and continued with his campaign. He was campaigning for the fifth day in Chamundeshwari, the constituency from where he would be contesting.

Siddaramaiah was seated along with former MLA Sathyanarayan and a friend, M Siddegowda when the incident occurred. The people rushed to the scene when they heard a loud sound. They found that Siddaramaiah had collapsed on the ground after the plastic chair he was seated on gave way.

The security personnel rushed to the site and helped him out. Some of the party men were moved to tears on witnessing the incident.

Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra who is a doctor by profession helped his father out. He found that there was a minor cut on his father's head. After completing the campaign, Siddaramaiah left for Bengaluru. He said that he would visit a doctor is the pain increases. He will be touring the state with Rahul Gandhi starting today.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

