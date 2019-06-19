  • search
    Bengaluru, June 19: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday suspended MLA R Roshan Baig from the party with immediate effect for indulging in "anti-party activities".

    The proposal was sent by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) R. Roshan Baig over his alleged connection with IMA Ponzi scam's main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

    'Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension', says Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig

    While speaking to media, Baig said,''I never criticised Rahul Gandhi, I am a worker of All India Congress, nor Siddaramaiah. I had only spoken about poor performance of the party. Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension from the party.''

    Earlier today, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that he had sought action against Baig for his outburst against the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state.

    Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig suspended for anti-party activities

    Baid had accused Karnataka Party chief of being a flop show and scoffed at Congress General secretary KC Venugopal as a "buffoon", prompting the party to take action.

    Karnataka government had constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged fraud by the IMA Jewels, which has an estimated Rs 200 crore investment of Muslim women alone. Over 38,000 complaints have been filed by the people who have invested in the firm.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
