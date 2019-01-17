Siddaganga seer still critical, VIPs, devotees throng mutt

oi-Deepika S

Tumkur, Jan 17: The 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga mutt, Dr. Shivakumara Swami is continue to be in critical stage, people from all walks of life have been making a beeline to the mutt to have a glimpse of the 'walking God'.

The seer, widely respected for his social service, particularly in the field of education is being treated for a lung infection which he developed after undergoing a liver bypass.

Dismissing all rumours about the 111-year-old seer's condition, mutt authorities said he is stable and recovering.

Meanwhile, mutt junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swami broke down as he turned emotional before the media while expressing his helplessness in not being able to entertain the children of the mutt who have been anxiously waiting to have a glimpse of their most loved seer.

Around a hundred police personnel have been deployed at the mutt. Many VIPs visited the mutt and inquired about the seer's health. Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, had visited the seer at the hospital on Sunday and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the seer on Wednesday.

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, paid visit to the seer at the mutt.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber and Commerce (KFCC) on Wednesday wrote to chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to urge the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swamiji.