Siddaganga seer no more: Congress calls off legislature party meet

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: The Congress has called off its legislature party meeting in the wake of the demise of Siddaganga seer, Shivakumara Swami.

    The Congress was scheduled to hold the CLP today at 11 am in the wake of a crisis within the party, with few MLAs remaining untraceable. Now the entire focus will shift to Tumakuru, where the last rites of the seer will be held on Tuesday.

    The Congress Legislature Party meeting had been called by former Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah. 

    Meanwhile the four Congress legislators, believed to be holed up in Mumbai, continue to give the party sleepless nights. There have been indications since the past week that they may resign from the party. There are also reports that four more may follow suit.

    The BJP on the other hand continues to play the wait and watch game. For the party the bigger strategy for now is to derail the alliance of the Congress and JD(S), which can cause a potential problem for it in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    The next few days would be interesting and all eyes would be on the four legislators who have remained unreachable for the Congress. If the four legislators resign then the stage would be set for another drama in the state.

    Meanwhile on Sunday, an MLA from Hospete, Anand Singh was admitted to hospital after he sustained an injury following a brawl with a fellow legislator. Reports said that Kampli MLA, J N Ganesh hit Singh with a bottle on his head following a heated argument. The Congress however sought to downplay the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
